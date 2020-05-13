Teranga Gold (TGZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Teranga Gold to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$140.36 million for the quarter.

Shares of TGZ opened at C$10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Teranga Gold has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$10.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -32.29.

Several analysts have commented on TGZ shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.38.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

