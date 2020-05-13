ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (THMO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.40). ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative return on equity of 176.16% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The business had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. On average, analysts expect ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . alerts:

Shares of THMO stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.