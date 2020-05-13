TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.95).

TIFS opened at GBX 174 ($2.29) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $900.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 205.31. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 117.80 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 282 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.88.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

