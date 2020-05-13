Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) Rating Increased to Hold at Shore Capital

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 320 ($4.21). Shore Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TCAP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tp Icap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 380 ($5.00).

Get Tp Icap alerts:

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 372 ($4.89) on Monday. Tp Icap has a 1 year low of GBX 160.25 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 425 ($5.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 336.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 370.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.