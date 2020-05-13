Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.98. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,009,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 15,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $1,644,316.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,965.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,830 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,948. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

