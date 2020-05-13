Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,311 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,938% compared to the average volume of 82 call options.

EWM opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWM. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

