Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,564 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 971% compared to the average volume of 426 call options.

In related news, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

