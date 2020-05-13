Traders Purchase High Volume of Waitr Call Options (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,598 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 230% compared to the average daily volume of 1,393 call options.

WTRH stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Waitr has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -5.90.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 65.31% and a negative net margin of 142.99%. The business had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Waitr from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waitr by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Waitr in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Waitr by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 300,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waitr by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 334,271 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

