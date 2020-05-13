TransEnterix (TRXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Shares of TRXC opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. TransEnterix has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

In other news, Director Andrea Biffi bought 151,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $187,511.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

