Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 1,096.9% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMT opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 12.29.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMT. JMP Securities lowered Tremont Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

