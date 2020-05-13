Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Trend Micro from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trend Micro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

TMICY opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $407.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.48 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

