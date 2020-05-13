Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

