Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading Down 6.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) traded down 6.8% on Monday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tripadvisor traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.70, 4,766,343 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 3,220,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,284 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,606,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 512,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

