TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

TUIFY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded TUI AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TUI AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded TUI AG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Commerzbank raised TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TUI AG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. TUI AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. TUI AG/ADR had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TUI AG/ADR will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

