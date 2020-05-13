Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

TSN opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.39. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

