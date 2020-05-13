Ultimate Secure Cash Price Tops $0.0186 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $192,592.44 and approximately $274.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

