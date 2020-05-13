Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OLED opened at $148.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.67. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

