Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 321.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 158,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 40,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric P. Edelstein purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,707.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock worth $682,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLY. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of VLY opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

