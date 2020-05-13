Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,635 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

