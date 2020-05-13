Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,588,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,804,000 after acquiring an additional 69,065 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,833 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 692,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,029,000 after purchasing an additional 82,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,480,000 after acquiring an additional 81,429 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 364,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $193.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.11. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

