Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Ventas by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Ventas by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Ventas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Ventas stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

