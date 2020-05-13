Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 806,275 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $27,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

