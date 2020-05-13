Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 51.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 430,633 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $29,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,072,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $435,653,000 after purchasing an additional 347,336 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Wedbush raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

