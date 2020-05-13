Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $27,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $29,751.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,256.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $697,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 176,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,572.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,936 shares of company stock worth $3,623,128.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -21.04.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

