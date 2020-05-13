Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.11 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,535,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,356 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF worth $29,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEZ. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,206 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CEZ opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75.

