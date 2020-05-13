Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.67 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,676,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 173,157 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $29,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in NCR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in NCR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NCR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NCR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NCR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore purchased 2,800 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

