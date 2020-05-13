Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $27,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $4,112,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,959,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $786.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTUS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

