Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 227,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $29,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,836,000 after buying an additional 493,257 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,688,000 after buying an additional 537,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,686,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,831,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,655,000 after buying an additional 765,669 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,261,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,616,000 after buying an additional 128,843 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 591,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,896,590. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.