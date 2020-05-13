Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,560 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $28,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 33.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 67.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPC opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.49. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens downgraded Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

