Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 174,552 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,239,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,552 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $30,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 229.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $56,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,411.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $194,045. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KFY opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $48.81.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

