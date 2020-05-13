Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 277,301 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 5,304.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 277,301 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $29,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,442,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $3,029,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 45.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 155,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after buying an additional 48,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

NYSE VMI opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average is $131.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

