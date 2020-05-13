Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 47,787 Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,845,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 47,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $24,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meritor by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,168,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 337,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTOR opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. Meritor Inc has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 64.86% and a net margin of 10.29%. Meritor’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

