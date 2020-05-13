Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 61,177 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 718,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,177 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $25,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

