Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 143.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 452,352 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $24,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Timken by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Timken’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

