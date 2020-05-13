Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,451 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $29,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aramark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,821,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,225,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,352,000 after buying an additional 631,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,620,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,240,000 after buying an additional 590,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,520,000 after buying an additional 97,134 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

ARMK opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,447.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

