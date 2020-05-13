Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 196,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.