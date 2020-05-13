Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 130,191 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 592,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130,191 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $24,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Diodes by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,402,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,454,000 after purchasing an additional 82,119 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,993,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Diodes by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Diodes by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,650 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,763 shares of company stock worth $4,337,559. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.