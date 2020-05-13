Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 275,153 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,254,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $25,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $148,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,160 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

