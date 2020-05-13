Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,004 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 28,004 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $604,447,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 48,721.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $334,980,000 after acquiring an additional 678,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $91,009,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $69,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total value of $595,518.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,019.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,380,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $188.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.50. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.