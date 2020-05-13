Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,526 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $24,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,998,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,689,000 after acquiring an additional 568,366 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX opened at $262.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.00.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.