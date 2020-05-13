Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 68,659 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,334,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,659 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $27,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

NYSE GM opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

