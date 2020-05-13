Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 76,733 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $29,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RLI by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in RLI by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in RLI by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,876.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.54. RLI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.68 million. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 35.80%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.