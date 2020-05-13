Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 78,410 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 468,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,410 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $29,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

