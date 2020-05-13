Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 92,597 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,597 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $29,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 612,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200,705 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 143,870 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Lucey purchased 3,145 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,593.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho cut Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

