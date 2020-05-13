Village Farms International (VFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE VFF opened at C$4.66 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of C$3.01 and a 52-week high of C$19.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09. The firm has a market cap of $266.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

