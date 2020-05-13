Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Lowered to GBX 100

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s current price.

VMUK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 155.88 ($2.05).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 72.72 ($0.96) on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 46.10 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.65.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,322 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £29,480.64 ($38,780.11).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

