VirnetX Holding Co. Announces Dividend of $1.00 (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) announced a dividend on Friday, May 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Shares of VHC opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. VirnetX has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

