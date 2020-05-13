Viveve Medical (VIVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) is scheduled to post its Q1 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Viveve Medical to post earnings of ($12.60) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Viveve Medical stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.65.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

