Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

