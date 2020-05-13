Volta Finance Ltd (VTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) declared a dividend on Monday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.10 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON VTA opened at GBX 345 ($4.54) on Wednesday. Volta Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 740 ($9.73). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $126.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1,778.35.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.